Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.5, the dividend yield is 3.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $50.5, representing a -4.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.93 and a 41.4% increase over the 52 week low of $35.72.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.3. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.52%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fnf Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 6.32% over the last 100 days. FOVL has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 2.74%.

