Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.51, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $37.51, representing a -23.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.28 and a 97.42% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.4. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 31.71%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

