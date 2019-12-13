Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.27, the dividend yield is 2.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNF was $47.27, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.40 and a 60.26% increase over the 52 week low of $29.50.

FNF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) and Aon plc (AON). FNF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports FNF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 23.15%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNF as a top-10 holding:

WBI BullBear Rising Income 3000 ETF (WBIE)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KIE with an increase of 3.35% over the last 100 days. WBIE has the highest percent weighting of FNF at 3.92%.

