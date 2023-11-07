News & Insights

Fidelity National Financial Inc Reveals Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

November 07, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $426 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $362 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.7% to $2.77 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $426 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.57 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.77 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

