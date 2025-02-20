Fidelity National Financial Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):

Earnings: $450 million in Q4 vs. -$69 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.65 in Q4 vs. -$0.25 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $366 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.21 per share Revenue: $3.621 billion in Q4 vs. $3.432 billion in the same period last year.

