Fidelity National Financial Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $803 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $558 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 58.3% to $3.8 billion from $2.4 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $558 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.01 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $3.8 Bln vs. $2.4 Bln last year.

