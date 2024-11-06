News & Insights

Markets
FNF

Fidelity National Financial Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

November 06, 2024 — 04:24 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $266 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $426 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $356 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $3.603 billion from $2.778 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $266 Mln. vs. $426 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.603 Bln vs. $2.778 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.