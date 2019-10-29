Fidelity National Financial Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $250 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $304 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $2.24 billion from $2.09 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $304 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $2.24 Bln vs. $2.09 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.