Fidelity National Financial Inc Q2 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $278 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $306 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $3.635 billion from $3.158 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $278 Mln. vs. $306 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $3.635 Bln vs. $3.158 Bln last year.

