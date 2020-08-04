Fidelity National Financial Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $309 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $305 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $2.42 billion from $2.14 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $305 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.14 Bln last year.

