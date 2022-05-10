Fidelity National Financial Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $397 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $605 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $388 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $3.17 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $397 Mln. vs. $605 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.40 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $3.17 Bln vs. $3.10 Bln last year.

