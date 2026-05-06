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Fidelity National Financial Inc Q1 Profit Climbs

May 06, 2026 — 08:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $243 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $83 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.2% to $3.226 billion from $2.729 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $243 Mln. vs. $83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $3.226 Bln vs. $2.729 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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