Fidelity National Financial Inc Profit Retreats In Q4

February 22, 2023 — 04:37 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $533 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $287 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 46.9% to $2.55 billion from $4.80 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $68 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.55 Bln vs. $4.80 Bln last year.

