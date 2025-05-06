Is Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fidelity National Financial (FNF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FNF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.41 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 30.53. Over the past year, FNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.26 and as low as 8.64, with a median of 10.27.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FNF has a P/CF ratio of 8.83. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.31. Over the past 52 weeks, FNF's P/CF has been as high as 12.01 and as low as 7.37, with a median of 9.44.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Fidelity National Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that FNF is an impressive value stock right now.

