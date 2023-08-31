Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Price Target Increased by 7.22% to 49.22

The average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) has been revised to 49.22 / share. This is an increase of 7.22% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from the latest reported closing price of 41.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 973 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is a decrease of 57 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.24%, a decrease of 16.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.98% to 233,460K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 14,703K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,352K shares, representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 9,088K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,086K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 11.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,059K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,988K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 4.07% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 7,413K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,463K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.30% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,746K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,424K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.46% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.