Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Price Target Increased by 5.83% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an increase of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 55.42 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.51 to a high of 67.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.16% from the latest reported closing price of 50.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1085 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fidelity National Financial. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 9.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNF is 0.29%, an increase of 12.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 251,295K shares. The put/call ratio of FNF is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Windacre Partnership holds 14,824K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,684K shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 9,450K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,496K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,069K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,059K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 19.22% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 6,735K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,007K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 6,251K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNF by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Fidelity National Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.

