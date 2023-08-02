Fidelity National beats profit estimates on resilient consumer spending

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) FIS.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the payments technology company gained from resilient consumer spending.

The company also forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations, sending its shares up nearly 2% at $62.10 in premarket trading.

Consumer spending has been buoyant this year thanks to strong wage growth, a tight labor market and hopes of a near end to the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle.

The stronger spending volumes have benefited payments tech providers that charge merchants and banks a fee for processing transactions. Peer Global Payments GPN.N on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for profit, driven by strong growth in its merchant solutions business.

For FIS, revenue in merchant solutions business stood at $1.31 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $1.295 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $921 million, or $1.55 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.48, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

FIS has been looking to sharpen its focus on its banking solutions business, which enables transactions among banks and other financial institutions.

Last month, it agreed to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay business to private equity firm GTCR LLC in a deal that values the unit at $18.5 billion.

It now expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion, higher than analysts' average estimate of $3.58 billion.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.