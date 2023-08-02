News & Insights

US Markets
FIS

Fidelity National beats profit estimates on resilient consumer spending

August 02, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) FIS.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the payments technology company gained from resilient consumer spending.

The company also forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations, sending its shares up nearly 2% at $62.10 in premarket trading.

Consumer spending has been buoyant this year thanks to strong wage growth, a tight labor market and hopes of a near end to the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening cycle.

The stronger spending volumes have benefited payments tech providers that charge merchants and banks a fee for processing transactions. Peer Global Payments GPN.N on Tuesday beat Wall Street estimates for profit, driven by strong growth in its merchant solutions business.

For FIS, revenue in merchant solutions business stood at $1.31 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $1.295 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $921 million, or $1.55 per share. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.48, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

FIS has been looking to sharpen its focus on its banking solutions business, which enables transactions among banks and other financial institutions.

Last month, it agreed to sell a 55% stake in its Worldpay business to private equity firm GTCR LLC in a deal that values the unit at $18.5 billion.

It now expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion, higher than analysts' average estimate of $3.58 billion.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FIS
GPN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.