Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index (FUTY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (Symbol: FUTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.03, changing hands as low as $48.90 per share. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUTY's low point in its 52 week range is $40.34 per share, with $53.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.23.

