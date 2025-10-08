Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index (FREL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (Symbol: FREL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.25, changing hands as low as $27.22 per share. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FREL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.35 per share, with $30.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.25.

