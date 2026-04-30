Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index (FHLC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.40, changing hands as high as $70.47 per share. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.35 per share, with $77.0994 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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