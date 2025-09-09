Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC) shows an impressive 19.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), which makes up 0.27% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,511,021 worth of ILMN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN:
ILMN — last trade: $98.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2025
|Ankur Dhingra
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|6,100
|$81.21
|$495,381
|05/13/2025
|Jacob Thaysen
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,350
|$80.86
|$998,674
And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #115 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,371,992 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:
LGND — last trade: $165.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Todd C. Davis
|Chief Executive Officer
|9,510
|$105.20
|$1,000,456
|05/09/2025
|Octavio Espinoza
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,500
|$104.06
|$156,090
