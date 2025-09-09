Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 19.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC) shows an impressive 19.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN), which makes up 0.27% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,511,021 worth of ILMN, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ILMN:

ILMN — last trade: $98.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/12/2025 Ankur Dhingra SVP, Chief Financial Officer 6,100 $81.21 $495,381 05/13/2025 Jacob Thaysen Chief Executive Officer 12,350 $80.86 $998,674

And Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: LGND), the #115 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (Symbol: FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,371,992 worth of LGND, which represents approximately 0.06% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at LGND is detailed in the table below:

LGND — last trade: $165.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Todd C. Davis Chief Executive Officer 9,510 $105.20 $1,000,456 05/09/2025 Octavio Espinoza Chief Financial Officer 1,500 $104.06 $156,090

