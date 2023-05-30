News & Insights

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake again

May 30, 2023 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

May 30 (Reuters) - A Fidelity fund has marked down the value of its stake in Twitter for the third time since Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the social media platform in October, a monthly disclosure by the investment firm showed on Sunday.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund's stake in Twitter, which now exists under Musk's X Holdings Corp, was valued at nearly $6.55 million as of April 28, compared with $7.8 million as of Jan. 31 and almost $8.63 million at November-end.

Earlier this month, Musk former NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO as the company struggles to reverse a slump in advertising revenue and navigate an overhaul that included mass layoffs.

