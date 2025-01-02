Is Fidelity Magellan (FMAGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Large Cap Growth funds, consider Fidelity Magellan (FMAGX) as a possibility. FMAGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FMAGX is part of the Large Cap Growth section, and this segment boasts an array of other possible options. Large Cap Growth mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their market capitalization is over $10 billion.

History of Fund/Manager

Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FMAGX. Fidelity Magellan made its debut in May of 1963, and since then, FMAGX has accumulated about $36.61 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by Sammy Simnegar who has been in charge of the fund since February of 2019.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. FMAGX has a 5-year annualized total return of 15.96% and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 8.6%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of FMAGX over the past three years is 19.82% compared to the category average of 17.41%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 19.58% compared to the category average of 18.04%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FMAGX has a 5-year beta of 1.03, which means it is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FMAGX's 5-year performance has produced a positive alpha of 0.04, which means managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FMAGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.57% compared to the category average of 0.94%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FMAGX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Magellan ( FMAGX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Magellan ( FMAGX ) looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

