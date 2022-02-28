Personal Finance

Fidelity Launches Market’s First Retail-focused Direct Indexing Product

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Fidelity Launches Market’s First Retail-focused Direct Indexing Product

Fidelity has just taken a big step in the direct indexing game. Direct indexing has been very hot across the asset management space over the last 12-18 months and has mostly been marketed so far as a high-minimum service for advisors to customize portfolios to client desires. Now, with a product called FidFolios, Fidelity is poised to launch a service to let mom and pop investors customize their portfolios with a minimum of just $5,000.

FINSUM: This was bound to happen. Most advisors may see this as a threat to their value proposition, but we more see it as a validation of the utility of direct indexing for clients. Advisors should take this as a sign of confidence that they should offer direct indexing to clients!

  • Fidelity
  • direct indexing
  • retail
  • personalization

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular