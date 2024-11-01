News & Insights

Fidelity Japan Trust Updates on Share Repurchases and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC announced that it repurchased 479,006 ordinary shares into Treasury during October 2024, leaving its issued share capital at over 136 million shares. With 19 million shares held in Treasury, the total voting rights stand at 117,063,819. This update provides shareholders with the necessary information for any changes to their interests as per the FCA’s rules.

