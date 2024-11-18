Fidelity Japan Trust Repurchases Shares to Manage Capital

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 114,460 of its own shares at an average price of 158.100 GBp on November 18, 2024. This buyback is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, with the total shares held in treasury now at 19,323,081. The move may impact shareholders’ voting rights calculations, as the total voting rights stand at 116,838,614 after the transaction.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.