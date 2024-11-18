News & Insights

Fidelity Japan Trust Repurchases Shares to Manage Capital

November 18, 2024 — 12:25 pm EST

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 114,460 of its own shares at an average price of 158.100 GBp on November 18, 2024. This buyback is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure, with the total shares held in treasury now at 19,323,081. The move may impact shareholders’ voting rights calculations, as the total voting rights stand at 116,838,614 after the transaction.

