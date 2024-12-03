Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Updates on Share Repurchase

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 21,463 shares at an average price of 171.070 GBp per share, adding them to its treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 19,920,302 shares held in treasury and 116,241,393 total voting rights. Investors can use these figures to assess changes in their shareholding interests.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.