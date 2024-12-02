News & Insights

Stocks

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Updates Share Buyback and Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 01:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC announced that it repurchased 782,158 ordinary shares into Treasury during November 2024, leaving the total number of voting rights at 116,281,661. This move allows shareholders to adjust their interests in accordance with the FCA’s rules, offering potential strategic opportunities in their investment portfolios.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.