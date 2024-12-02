Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Updates Share Buyback and Voting Rights

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC announced that it repurchased 782,158 ordinary shares into Treasury during November 2024, leaving the total number of voting rights at 116,281,661. This move allows shareholders to adjust their interests in accordance with the FCA’s rules, offering potential strategic opportunities in their investment portfolios.

