Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Repurchases Shares, Alters Voting Rights

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.
Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 80,000 shares into treasury, paying an average of 163.930 GBp per share, on November 27, 2024. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 19,783,081 shares held in treasury. The move affects the company’s total voting rights, now standing at 116,378,614.
