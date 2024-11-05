Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Increases Treasury Holdings

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its shares at an average price of 154.45 GBp, which are now held in Treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 19,128,300 shares in Treasury and total voting rights of 117,033,395. Shareholders can use this voting rights figure to assess their interest in the company under FCA rules.

