Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 155,000 of its own shares, with prices ranging from 163.000 to 164.500 GBp per share. This transaction increases the total shares held in Treasury to over 19.7 million, impacting the total voting rights to approximately 116.5 million. Such strategic buybacks can potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

