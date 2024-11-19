Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 125,000 of its own shares at an average price of 159.440 GBp, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value. This transaction increases the total shares held in treasury to over 19 million, while the issued share capital stands at over 136 million shares. Such buybacks can often signal confidence in the company’s future prospects and may impact the overall voting rights figure for shareholders.

