Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Buys Back Own Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 15,000 of its own shares at an average price of 157.33 GBp, which are now held in treasury without voting rights. This transaction impacts the total voting rights for shareholders, offering potential implications for investors tracking changes in shareholdings.

