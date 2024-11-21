Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Buys Back 50,000 Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at a consistent price of 160 GBp per share, as part of its ongoing strategy to manage share capital. This transaction increases the shares held in treasury to over 19 million, while the total voting rights stand at approximately 116.6 million. Such moves are often seen as a signal of the company’s confidence in its market value.

