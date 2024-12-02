Fidelity Japan Trust PLC Boosts Treasury Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 18,805 of its own shares, with each share bought at an average price of 166.050 GBp, enhancing its treasury stock position. This move leaves the company with a total of 19,898,839 shares held in treasury and 116,262,856 voting rights in circulation. Such strategic buybacks can influence shareholder value and market perception, making it a point of interest for investors.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.