Fidelity Japan Trust PLC AGM Approves Key Resolutions

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the successful passing of all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting. Key resolutions included granting the Directors authority to issue new shares and repurchase up to 14.99% of existing shares, reflecting a proactive approach to capital management. Further details and related resources will be available on the company’s website.

