Fidelity Japan Trust Optimizes Treasury Shares

May 28, 2024 — 12:24 pm EDT

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically enhanced its treasury by purchasing 108,934 of its own shares on May 28, 2024, at a price of 171.430p per share. This transaction has resulted in a total of 15,078,787 shares held in treasury and has adjusted the total voting rights to 121,082,908. These developments are part of the firm’s financial strategies and provide a key figure for shareholders to determine their interest in the company.

