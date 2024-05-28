Fidelity Japan Trust Optimizes Treasury Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically enhanced its treasury by purchasing 108,934 of its own shares on May 28, 2024, at a price of 171.430p per share. This transaction has resulted in a total of 15,078,787 shares held in treasury and has adjusted the total voting rights to 121,082,908. These developments are part of the firm’s financial strategies and provide a key figure for shareholders to determine their interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.