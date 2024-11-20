Fidelity Japan Trust Optimizes Capital with Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at an average price of 158.250 GBp, a move that impacts the company’s total voting rights now standing at 116,663,614. This strategic buyback aims to optimize share capital and enhance shareholder value by holding these shares in Treasury, which do not carry voting rights.

