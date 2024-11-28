Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 60,000 of its own shares, adding them to its Treasury, at an average price of 164.310 GBp per share. The transaction affects the total voting rights, now at 116,318,614, by reducing the shares available for voting. This move reflects the company’s strategic management of its share capital.

