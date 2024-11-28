News & Insights

Stocks

Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 60,000 of its own shares, adding them to its Treasury, at an average price of 164.310 GBp per share. The transaction affects the total voting rights, now at 116,318,614, by reducing the shares available for voting. This move reflects the company’s strategic management of its share capital.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.