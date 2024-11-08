Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 25,000 of its own shares to add to its Treasury, at an average price of 156 GBp per share. This move brings the company’s total issued share capital to over 136 million, with more than 19 million shares now held in Treasury. Shareholders can use the updated voting rights figure to adjust their investment calculations.

