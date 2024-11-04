News & Insights

Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 20,424 shares at an average price of 154.5 GBp, adding these to its treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 19,118,300 shares held in treasury and an issued share capital of 136,161,695. Shareholders can use the updated total voting rights of 117,043,395 for regulatory disclosures.

