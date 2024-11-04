Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury with Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 20,424 shares at an average price of 154.5 GBp, adding these to its treasury. This transaction leaves the company with a total of 19,118,300 shares held in treasury and an issued share capital of 136,161,695. Shareholders can use the updated total voting rights of 117,043,395 for regulatory disclosures.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.