Fidelity Japan Trust Enhances Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 30,321 of its own shares at an average price of 156.410 GBp, enhancing its treasury holdings to 19,158,621 shares. This move impacts the total voting rights available to shareholders, now standing at 117,003,074. Investors may find this strategic financial maneuver significant as it could influence the market position and shareholder decisions.

