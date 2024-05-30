Fidelity Japan Trust Buys Back Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has strategically repurchased 79,877 of its own shares on May 30, 2024, for 169.800 pence per share, a move affecting the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights. Following this buyback, shares held in Treasury now total 15,212,397, while the total voting rights stand at 120,949,298. This transaction may influence shareholders’ notifications regarding their interest in the company as per regulatory requirements.

