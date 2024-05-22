Fidelity Japan Trust Buys Back Shares

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 30,000 of its own shares into Treasury at a price of 172.830 pence per share on May 22, 2024. This transaction affects the total voting rights, which now stand at 121,466,842, with the company’s issued share capital reaching 136,161,695, including 14,694,853 shares held in Treasury.

