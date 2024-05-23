News & Insights

Stocks

Fidelity Japan Trust Buyback Enhances Treasury

May 23, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 175,000 of its shares into Treasury at a price of 172.070p per share on May 23, 2024. This buyback action has resulted in a total of 14,869,853 shares held in Treasury by the company, with the overall issued share capital standing at 136,161,695 and the total voting rights amounting to 121,291,842.

