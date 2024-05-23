Fidelity Japan Trust Buyback Enhances Treasury

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has announced the repurchase of 175,000 of its shares into Treasury at a price of 172.070p per share on May 23, 2024. This buyback action has resulted in a total of 14,869,853 shares held in Treasury by the company, with the overall issued share capital standing at 136,161,695 and the total voting rights amounting to 121,291,842.

For further insights into GB:FJV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.