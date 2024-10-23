News & Insights

Fidelity Japan Trust Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (GB:FJV) has released an update.

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 of its own shares at an average price of 152.6 GBp, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This transaction took place on 23 October 2024, impacting the issued share capital and total voting rights. Such strategic buybacks can be an indicator of the company’s confidence in its market position and financial health.

