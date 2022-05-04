Fidelity is Expanding its Model Options

Model portfolios continue to grow in prominence among advisors. Every quarter, a higher percentage of advisors are adopting models and AUM has been growing considerably. Some evidence suggests a lot of the AUM growth is coming from some “power users” but the movement is still broad-based. On the back of that growth, Fidelity is expanding its suite of popular model portfolios. The company has launched Fidelity Target Allocation Tax-Aware Model Portfolios, which include nine equity and fixed income mixes, each versioned for I and Z share classes. The models are available through its managed account platform, Fidelity Managed Account Xchange (FMAX), and the Envestnet platform.

FINSUM: Models are making it easier and easier for advisors to manage money and save time, which boosts margins and enhances client service overall.

