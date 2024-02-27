Fidelity Investments Pushing Forward on Active ETFs, Launches 2

Fidelity Investments is deepening its focus on the active ETF landscape as part of its core, Fundamental ETF equity suite. The new equity strategy, the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Value ETF (FFLV), launched Monday, charging a 38 basis point fee, alongside a fixed income ETF, the Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB), competitively priced with an expense ratio of 0.20%. The pair of active ETFs arrive as the firm looks to add additional core asset allocation building blocks to its active ETF lineup.

Fidelity’s Active ETFs in the Fundamental ETF Equity Suite

FFLV joins three ETFs receiving updates as part of a recent press release from Fidelity Investments. Those existing ETFs include the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (FFLG), the Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC), and the Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM). FFLG and FFLC both charge 38 basis points, while FFSM is available at 43 basis points. Together, it speaks to a growing interest in active ETFs at Fidelity Investments.

As part of those strategies joining the fundamental suite, the strategies have undergone expense reductions, management changes, and other adjustments to speak to the fundamental suite’s approach.

VettaFi caught up with Fidelity’s Head of ETF Management and Strategy, Greg Friedman, at the recent ETF Exchange conference to discuss the suite’s focus.

“We are committed to being a leader in active ETFs,” Friedman said. “Where we think we can add the greatest value to our clients and differentiate ourselves is on the smart beta and active side.”

“If you think about core (and) satellite strategy, we've got a lot of the satellites: factors, sectors, thematics, and Crypto. Where we're spending a lot of time now is on core,” he added. “How do we solve the client's core investment needs?”

The moves come as the firm’s new spot, Bitcoin ETP, recently celebrated its one-month anniversary. FBTC, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund, had $3.8 billion in ETP AUM per VettaFi data as of February 15th. Asked about what role he sees a spot Bitcoin ETP playing in advisor portfolios, Friedman noted its separate status as an asset.

“It’s an emerging asset class, people get excited about it,” Friedman said. “We’re focused on what our clients are looking for. So, this is a space they had interest. It can serve as another important tool in someone’s toolbox for their investment needs.”

Friedman’s main focus speaking at the conference, however, stuck to its new active smart beta suite.

“It’s really exciting. You take the top convictions of a handful of Fidelity veteran portfolio managers, and then use a quant overlay to really rank the convictions. It’s really cool,” he said. “The exciting part is building out that core that we haven’t had before.”

