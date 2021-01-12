Cryptocurrencies

Fidelity International Invests $6M in Firm Behind Hong Kong’s OSL Crypto Exchange

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Fidelity Investments’ international subsidiary has increased its investment BC Technology Group Ltd, the operator of Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange OSL.

  • Regulatory filings indicate Fidelity International (FIL Limited) purchased 3.3 million shares of BC Group for HK$52.3 million (US$6.7 million) on Jan. 6, bringing its ownership stake to 6.29%.
  • Fidelity previously held 5.29% of BC Group, having put $14 million in the Hong Kong crypto exchange operator early last year.
  • BC Group raised HKD697 million (approximately US$90 million) last week through a top-up share placement.

