Fidelity International Invests $6M in Firm Behind Hong Kong’s OSL Crypto Exchange
Fidelity Investments’ international subsidiary has increased its investment BC Technology Group Ltd, the operator of Hong Kong’s first licensed cryptocurrency exchange OSL.
- Regulatory filings indicate Fidelity International (FIL Limited) purchased 3.3 million shares of BC Group for HK$52.3 million (US$6.7 million) on Jan. 6, bringing its ownership stake to 6.29%.
- Fidelity previously held 5.29% of BC Group, having put $14 million in the Hong Kong crypto exchange operator early last year.
- BC Group raised HKD697 million (approximately US$90 million) last week through a top-up share placement.
Related Stories
- HashKey Capital Co-Invests $5M in Decentralized Storage Project Filestar
- Hong Kong-Listed BC Group Raises $90M as Institutional Crypto Demand Soars in Asia
- Bitcoin Trader Robbed and Pushed Out of Car in Hong Kong
- B2C2 Becomes Latest Crypto Market-Maker to Stop XRP Trading: Report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.