Fidelity International Doubles Stake in Bitcoin Mining Firm Hut 8

Billion-dollar fund manager Fidelity International has doubled its equity investment in bitcoin mining company Hut 8, bringing its total stake to over 10%.

In a filing with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) last week, the fund manager disclosed it had acquired 4.1 million âunitsâ in Hut 8 on June 23 in an overnight offering.

Each unit represents a combined offering of one common share and the option to purchase another in the next 18 months.

Fidelity International, a spin-off of Fidelity Investments, already held approximately 4 million common shares in Hut 8.

Last monthâs purchase, including the options, means it now controls over 10.5% of the Toronto-listed crypto mining company.

Hut 8 closed a C$8.3 million funding round (US$6.1 million) on June 23, with the total raise being over C$800,000 above its target.

Fidelityâs investment may have comprised nearly three-quarters of the raise, based on the total of around 5.7 million units changing hands.

CoinDesk has approached Hut 8 for more information.

In an overnight offering, a company sells equity once the market has closed at the end-of-day price to prevent short-sellers from depressing it any further.

Hut 8âs share price spiraled since listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, falling from $3.35 in April 2018 to a low of $0.50 in March 2020.

Fidelity may be bullish about Hut 8, though, as the option for a common share is at a purchase price of $1.80 â more than double its current trading value of over $0.80 at press time.

