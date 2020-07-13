Fidelity International Doubles Stake in Bitcoin Mining Firm Hut 8
Billion-dollar fund manager Fidelity International has doubled its equity investment in bitcoin mining company Hut 8, bringing its total stake to over 10%.
- In a filing with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) last week, the fund manager disclosed it had acquired 4.1 million âunitsâ in Hut 8 on June 23 in an overnight offering.
- Each unit represents a combined offering of one common share and the option to purchase another in the next 18 months.
- Fidelity International, a spin-off of Fidelity Investments, already held approximately 4 million common shares in Hut 8.
- Last monthâs purchase, including the options, means it now controls over 10.5% of the Toronto-listed crypto mining company.
- Hut 8 closed a C$8.3 million funding round (US$6.1 million) on June 23, with the total raise being over C$800,000 above its target.
- Fidelityâs investment may have comprised nearly three-quarters of the raise, based on the total of around 5.7 million units changing hands.
- CoinDesk has approached Hut 8 for more information.
- In an overnight offering, a company sells equity once the market has closed at the end-of-day price to prevent short-sellers from depressing it any further.
- Hut 8âs share price spiraled since listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, falling from $3.35 in April 2018 to a low of $0.50 in March 2020.
- Fidelity may be bullish about Hut 8, though, as the option for a common share is at a purchase price of $1.80 â more than double its current trading value of over $0.80 at press time.
- The news was tweeted by CoinDeskâs Matt Yamamoto earlier on Monday.
See also: Fidelity International Invests $14M in Hong Kong Crypto Exchange Operator
